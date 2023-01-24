Officers have raised concerns over whether The City of Edinburgh Council will be able to set a balanced budget for the year ahead.
The council is legally required to balance the books and ensure spending commitments do not exceed the local authority’s revenue.
The annual budget meeting next month will see political groups scrutinise financial plans drawn up by officials and put forward their own proposals, which councillors will have the final vote on.
This year an £80 million gap in the budget will need to be closed – which is likely to force difficult choices and cuts to public services.
However, questions over preparations for the fast-approaching 23 February meeting were raised at the council’s scrutiny committee on Tuesday as a report revealed the risk to ‘financial and budget management’ was rated as ‘red’, meaning high.
SNP councillor Marco Biagi said he was “quite shocked” at the rating.
“Are we going to have a balanced budget this year?” he asked.
“I look at a report that has a red risk 29 days out from the meeting.
“Is it the case that proposals have been drawn up by officers at this point but haven’t been shared yet with any of the political groups?”
Richard Carr, interim executive director of corporate services at Edinburgh Council, told the committee there was a “clear path to setting a balanced budget” but said officers were still “a little short of the total quantum of savings required”.
He added: “Obviously, it’s subject to member consideration on some of the proposals that are coming forward.”
Mr Carr said officials had “reached out to political groups”
He added: “The final set of proposals will be published shortly and as I indicated we would be more than happy to meet with groups to go through those final set of proposals.
“The best advice I can give is to reach out to the officer support that is available to help any groups that are developing proposals so we can arrive at something which, irrespective of whether or not it’s something a particular officer might advocate, is nevertheless presented in a way which enables members to make the legitimate decisions they should do as part of the budget proposals.”
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Police seek assistance in connection with assault on Monday
Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Edinburgh on Monday, 23 January, 2023. Around 2.20am, a 30-year-old man was approached by five men, who struck him with a weapon, in Ferniehill Drive, Edinburgh. The 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the…
Continue Reading Police seek assistance in connection with assault on Monday
Celebrating Rabbie Burns – on a budget
On 25 January Scotland celebrates the National Bard, Robbie Burns. The celebrations are held all over the world with the same meal being eaten at all the Burns Suppers. With the traditional Burns Supper set to cost consumers more this January due to skyrocketing inflation, Scotland’s no.1 ready meal brand McIntosh has released a budget-busting Haggis, Neeps &…
Conservatives set up Disability Group
The Scottish Conservatives have today launched the Scottish Conservative Disability Group, which will be dedicated to promoting the views and inclusion of disabled people at all levels of Scottish Conservative politics. Launched by Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Jeremy Balfour, the SCDG welcomes members with lived experience of disability, caring for those with disability or…
Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Delta Air Lines increase from initial five days a week for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel. The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but…
Continue Reading Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have called a press conference in Cambuslang this afternoon. In advance of that they have named the firefighter who suffered critical injuries in yesterday’s fire as Barry Martin aged 38. Mr Martin who is from Fife is based in Edinburgh. He was one of the five firefighters taken to…
Continue Reading Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
Watsonians aiming for glory treble
Watsonians women can add the indoor title to their Premiership and Scottish Cup wins last season when they square-up to Clydesdale Western in the women’s indoor final at Perth on Saturday. Both clubs are unbeaten in the qualifiers and the Glasgow club and the Edinburgh combine thrashed Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats respectively 6-1 in…