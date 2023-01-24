The Scottish Conservatives have today launched the Scottish Conservative Disability Group, which will be dedicated to promoting the views and inclusion of disabled people at all levels of Scottish Conservative politics.

Launched by Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Jeremy Balfour, the SCDG welcomes members with lived experience of disability, caring for those with disability or an interest in disability issues and inclusion.

The Group will work to actively promote disability inclusivity in politics and beyond, and aims to create pathways for more disabled people to get into elected office at both local and national levels.

Mr Balfour said: “I am delighted to launch the Scottish Conservative Disability Group.

“Around one million people in Scotland – roughly 20% of the population – define themselves as disabled in one way or another. If the Scottish Parliament was truly representative, there would be roughly 26 MSPs with disabilities in the Chamber.

“The SCDG will work to encourage and equip people with all kinds of disabilities to get involved in politics from the grassroots up, and ensure disabled representation is at the heart of Scottish politics going forward.”

“I believe there is much more the disabled community can do and could offer, and I encourage anyone with experience of disability and an interest in politics to get involved.”

Jeremy Balfour, MSP, Scottish Conservative . Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

