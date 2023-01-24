Delta Air Lines increase from initial five days a week for summer 2023.
Delta Air Lines is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel.
The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but that will now increase to seven times per week from 25 May to 5 September.
It means Delta will operate daily services on all its Edinburgh routes this summer – New York JFK, which is all year round, and the two seasonal routes to Boston and Atlanta.
Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “This is very exciting news as we continue to increase Edinburgh’s already strong North American connectivity and provide choice to people looking for transatlantic travel.
“We know Edinburgh Airport and the Edinburgh market has a strong appeal for our partners and for people looking to experience as much as they can of what Scotland has to offer, and we already have Georgia on our minds as we look to welcome this latest addition to the capital.”
Clare Black, Delta’s General Manager Home Markets said: “Delta is delighted to offering daily nonstop service to Atlanta – the world’s leading hub and gateway to the Americas which will allow even more opportunities for travel between Edinburgh and the United States.”
Atlanta serves as one of Delta’s main hub airports in the US, opening up a wealth of destinations to Scottish travellers and businesses such as:
- New Orleans
- Las Vegas
- San Francisco
- Daytona Beach
- Mexico City
- Panama City
- Tallahassee
Conservatives set up Disability Group
The Scottish Conservatives have today launched the Scottish Conservative Disability Group, which will be dedicated to promoting the views and inclusion of disabled people at all levels of Scottish Conservative politics. Launched by Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Jeremy Balfour, the SCDG welcomes members with lived experience of disability, caring for those with disability or…
Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have called a press conference in Cambuslang this afternoon. In advance of that they have named the firefighter who suffered critical injuries in yesterday’s fire as Barry Martin aged 38. Mr Martin who is from Fife is based in Edinburgh. He was one of the five firefighters taken to…
Continue Reading Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
Watsonians aiming for glory treble
Watsonians women can add the indoor title to their Premiership and Scottish Cup wins last season when they square-up to Clydesdale Western in the women’s indoor final at Perth on Saturday. Both clubs are unbeaten in the qualifiers and the Glasgow club and the Edinburgh combine thrashed Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats respectively 6-1 in…
Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Premium ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed a new Managing Director, as it eyes continued growth and development throughout the UK and abroad. Edinburgh born and raised, Stuart Common, has stepped into the role after working at the family business for more than 16 years at the Aberdeenshire firm, latterly as its Sales…
Continue Reading Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Regan highlights cervical cancer prevention week
East Edinburgh MSP, Ash Regan, is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust which is calling for action to eliminate this type of cancer in the UK. Ms Regan points out that the disease kills two women each day in the UK and that with some action, innovation and awareness this could be reduced to almost zero.…
Continue Reading Regan highlights cervical cancer prevention week
Addresses in Lothian ‘red flagged’ by ambulance service
The MSP for Lothian, Miles Briggs says he has discovered that there are 83 addresses in Lothian where Scottish Ambulance Service staff are not allowed to enter without a police escort. A Freedom of Information request revealed that a nearly 450 addresses in Scotland are identified in this way with the number of homes which…
Continue Reading Addresses in Lothian ‘red flagged’ by ambulance service