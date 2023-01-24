Delta Air Lines increase from initial five days a week for summer 2023.

Delta Air Lines is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel.

The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but that will now increase to seven times per week from 25 May to 5 September.

It means Delta will operate daily services on all its Edinburgh routes this summer – New York JFK, which is all year round, and the two seasonal routes to Boston and Atlanta.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “This is very exciting news as we continue to increase Edinburgh’s already strong North American connectivity and provide choice to people looking for transatlantic travel.

“We know Edinburgh Airport and the Edinburgh market has a strong appeal for our partners and for people looking to experience as much as they can of what Scotland has to offer, and we already have Georgia on our minds as we look to welcome this latest addition to the capital.”

Clare Black, Delta’s General Manager Home Markets said: “Delta is delighted to offering daily nonstop service to Atlanta – the world’s leading hub and gateway to the Americas which will allow even more opportunities for travel between Edinburgh and the United States.”

Atlanta serves as one of Delta’s main hub airports in the US, opening up a wealth of destinations to Scottish travellers and businesses such as:

New Orleans

Las Vegas

San Francisco

Daytona Beach

Mexico City

Panama City

Tallahassee

Like this: Like Loading...