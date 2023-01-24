The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have called a press conference in Cambuslang this afternoon.
In advance of that they have named the firefighter who suffered critical injuries in yesterday’s fire as Barry Martin aged 38. Mr Martin who is from Fife is based in Edinburgh. He was one of the five firefighters taken to hospital on Monday and remains in the Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.
Four others were released after being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
As previously reported 22 fire appliances were called to the scene and more than 100 firefighters fought to bring the blaze under control. One appliance remains on site while investigative work is ongoing. The fire service is monitoring the building for any hot spots after the outbreak of fire in the Rose Street building on Monday.
Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “This was undoubtedly a serious and complex fire.
“Our thoughts are very much with Barry and his family, and indeed with all of our colleagues who were injured in responding to this incident.
“Barry is a firefighter based in Edinburgh and we ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy at this time.
“We continue to provide all possible support to our colleagues and their families, as well as all staff involved.
“We are liaising with appropriate partners to ensure a full and thorough investigation is undertaken into this incident.”
Interim Chief Officer Haggart added: “Can I please take this opportunity to thank our dedicated crews and staff for their professionalism in responding to this challenging incident; also to our partners for their support on the ground yesterday.
“And of course our thanks go to the health professionals who provided and continue to provide treatment to our injured colleagues and continue to care for Barry.”
The former Jenner’s store is undergoing renovation by owner Anders Povlsen, the Danish billionaire.
One of the companies involved in the renovations is Chamic which has a site office next door to where the blaze started on Monday, between Jenners and M&S. M&S remained closed earlier.
