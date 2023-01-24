Watsonians women can add the indoor title to their Premiership and Scottish Cup wins last season when they square-up to Clydesdale Western in the women’s indoor final at Perth on Saturday.



Both clubs are unbeaten in the qualifiers and the Glasgow club and the Edinburgh combine thrashed Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats respectively 6-1 in their semi-finals.



And it could be a glory double for Edinburgh sides if Inverleith can beat holders Western in the men’s final also at Perth on Saturday.



The Auchenhowie combine qualified for the final with a 7-4 win over Dunfermline Carnegie while Inverleith, with internationals Stephen Dick and Derek Salmond in their line-up, came from behind to dispose of Grove Menzieshill 6-3 after being locked at 2-2 at the break.



Promotion and relegation outcomes will also be resolved in a series of play-off matches.



Timings:L 9:30: women’s promotion/relegation play-off, Edinburgh HC v Uddingston; 11.00: men’s promotion/relegation play-off, Watsonians v Hillhead; 13:00: women’s final, Watsonians v Clydesdale Western; 14:30: men’s final, Inverleith v Western Wildcats

LIBRARY PICTURE

