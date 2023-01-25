Injured firefighter named

Barry Martin aged 38 who was injured in Monday’s fire at Jenner’s

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have named the firefighter who was seriously injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store and who is in a critical condition in hospital.

He is Barry Martin, aged 38, who comes from Fife and was one of five firefighters who were taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The other four have since been released.

Read more here.

The photos below show the extent of the damage to the Rose Street side of the building.

Burns on a Budget

Rabbie Burns out buying some McIntosh’s special price chilled haggis, neeps & tatties ready meal ahead of Burns Night on 25 January 2023. Picture Robert Perry 19th January 2022

With the traditional Burns Supper set to cost more this January due to inflation, Scotland’s number.1 ready meal brand McIntosh has released a budget-busting Haggis, Neeps & Tatties ‘heat and eat’ chilled meal for just £1.25 (RRP: £1.70).

Ready to eat in just over four minutes, McIntosh believes theirs is one of the cheapest, fastest and most energy-efficient chilled Burns Suppers on the planet!

McIntosh’s popular haggis meal is available for the special price of £1.25 from leading retailers throughout January. At this cost, a family of four can enjoy a Burns Supper for a fiver or a single person can ‘hae meat’ and eat for less than a standard single bus fare in Scotland.

Meat and Veggie versions are available.

Time For Scotland Rally

Next week there is a torchlight rally planned to remind everyone that it is the anniversary of leaving the EU on 31 January.

The stewarded torch-lit procession will assemble on the grassed area next to the roundabout at the top of Queen’s Drive from 5pm and set off at 5.30pm down the Galloping Glen of Holyrood Park towards the rally at the Parliament, which starts at 6pm.

Those attending are invited to bring electric lights too, and light up their banner so that it creates a big visual display at Holyrood at the end of the procession.

Anyone who wishes to buy a torch must do so online.

Westminster matters

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The SNP report that they will table a motion in the House of Commons to stop the UK Government from using Section 35 of the Scotland Act to stop the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from receiving Royal Assent.

The cross-party motion in the name of the SNP leader at Westminster, Stephen Flynn MP, has the backing of the majority of Scotland’s MPs and those from the other devolved nations including SNP, Lib Dem, Plaid Cymru, and SDLP MPs.



If the UK government allows time, the motion will go to a vote, and the SNP say that the likely outcome will underline the democratic deficit which Scotland and other devolved nations face at Westminster.

Text of motion



“That a humble Address be presented to His Majesty, praying that The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill (Prohibition on Submission for Royal Assent) Order 2023, dated 17 January 2023, a copy of which was laid before this House on 17 January 2023, be annulled.”

Celebrating Rabbie Burns with a takeaway deal

Deliveroo and FreshMex have teamed up to give 264* x £9.95 vouchers to locals in Aberdeen and Edinburgh to claim a free regular-size Burrito this Burns Night Wednesday, 25 January)

264 is a nod to how many years ago Robert Burns was born (born in 1759)

Claim from Fresh Mex restaurants based in Edinburgh via Deliveroo using the code EDINBURGHBURNSBURRITO £9.95**

£9.95** Code is redeemable against any dishes on the menu, including their famous Vegan Haggis or Haggis Regular Size Burrito – a perfect Burns Night supper alternative.

