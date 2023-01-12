Speedway roars back this Spring at Armadale Stadium and Edinburgh Monarchs’ fixtures are included in the 2023 Championship listings released today (Thursday, January 12) with the new BSN Series taking centre-stage in the first month of racing.

All nine clubs will be involved in the qualifying stages of the new competition throughout April with two home and two away matches in their respective groups as they bid to qualify for the semi-finals.



The official campaign at Championship level begins with the first round Knockout Cup tie between Redcar and Berwick, with the sides meeting at the Ecco Arena on Friday, March 31, and the return at Shielfield Park the following evening (April 1). The winners face Glasgow in the quarter-finals, with that stage of the competition also getting underway in April.



The race for the Championship play-offs starts on Friday, April 14 with Scunthorpe hosting the first league fixture of the season as they take on Oxford at the Eddie Wright Raceway.



Scorpions travel to Plymouth on Tuesday, May 2 and there are also early-May league fixtures for Oxford, Redcar, Glasgow and Berwick as the clubs look to secure a top-six finish which guarantees a play-off spot.



Defending champions Poole have a later start to league competition as they race their opening Championship match on Wednesday, May 24 when they face Scunthorpe.



As with the Premiership, the cut-off date for league fixtures has been set for the end of August with play-off action scheduled to begin in early September.

Of course, Monarchs include Craig Cook (pictured by Nigel Duncan) in their line-up and Edinburgh start on Friday, April 7 with a home joust against Glasgow Tigers in the BSN Series.

Monarchs then visit Glasgow on either Saturday, April 8 or Sunday, April 9 and the date will be confirmed after fixtures in Poland featuring competing riders have been finalised.

The club’s BSN Series finishes with a double-header against Berwick Bandits at Armadale on Friday, April 21 and in the Borders on Saturday, April 22.

Then the Knockout Cup starts with a quarter-final against Oxford Cheetahs away on Wednesday, April 26 and then at home on Friday, April 28. Sam Masters, last year’s Monarchs captain, is expected to be in Cheetahs line-up. League action for Monarchs starts on May 12 v Redcar.



A full list of fixtures for the 2023 season can be found on https://britishspeedway.co.uk/calendar/2023-fixtures-results/

