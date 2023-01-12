Hibernian FC has announced that Jack Brydon has joined cinch League 1 side Queen of the South on a permanent transfer.

The terms of the agreement for the 18-year-old will remain undisclosed.

The centre-back progressed through the Club’s Academy – graduating in 2020 – and progressing into the Development Squad.

Alongside his loan spells at Civil Service Strollers, Stenhousemuir, and FC Edinburgh, Brydon also appeared on the bench for our UEFA Conference League outings during the 2021/22 campaign.

Academy Director Steve Kean commented: “This is a great opportunity for Jack to go and play regular First Team football. After his successful loans, it is no surprise a full-time club has come in for him and seen his qualities.

“As a player, I am sure he will grasp this opportunity. As a person, Queen of the South are getting a fantastic character and extremely hard-working young player who has a great attitude.

“We wish Jack all the best for the future.”

