Two planning applications which have attracted almost 400 objections have been recommended for approval by planners at next week’s Development Management Sub-Committee.

The plans to build student flats along with some townhouses on the site in Canonmills formerly occupied by Jewsons have been the subject of intense discussion in the last year.

Following hundreds of objections by local residents the developer CA Student Living/Novel Student, changed the plans to split their application into two – one for a large student block which could hold up to 142 student flats and a separate application for nine townhouses.

Local residents fear that the impact of the size of the student block with its top floor party room and terraces in the proposed student block would be wholly inappropriate for the area. They also question whether such a development fits within the draft Local Plan.

A spokesperson for the Eyre Place Lane Owners Association said: “‘When we first heard about this planning application by the American based multinational venture capital company CA Ventures we felt it was lazy, opportunistic and inappropriate.

“The Eyre Place Lane Owners Association, The Eyre Place Residents Special Interest Group along with the wider community responded, carefully, specifically and provided substantive material concerns about this massive student accommodation development in a central EH3 residential area

“There were 395 objections at planning stage and 25 in favour. This includes individuals in the community, the New Town and Broughton Community Council, local councillors, our MP, Friends of King George V Park, The Yard, the Cockburn Association and many others.

“We would like to see, in line with the council’s own City plan, family homes, affordable homes and some green space.

“Although the developer changed the plan, at its heart there is still a large, high density, student block in an inappropriate location.

“Now the Planning Department of the council have recommended that the planning application is granted. The community is disappointed and feels let down by the process to date as substantive concerns have been ignored.

“The landowner and Developer are making two separate planning applications to potentially exploit the system and subvert the wishes of neighbours and the wider community, however the community will continue to fight for better and more creative use of this site. Surely Edinburgh can do better than this!?

“We will continue to oppose this application from a developer with no interest in the local community.”

Detailed concerns and information are published on the community website www.eyreplace.co.uk

Cllr Vicky Nicolson, who represents the Inverleith Ward, said: “On behalf of my constituents, I have requested a hearing at Wednesday’s committee and am very supportive of the community who do not want this development of student housing on their doorsteps.

“I believe it’s vital that the local communities concerns can be heard and over 400 Eyre area residents have objected.

“They, like many other residents across Edinburgh, are concerned about how developments of this type affect communities. Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) js being built on brownfield sites while the city is full of renters in need of social and affordable housing while PBSA is often not even affordable to students. PBSA also allows developers to avoid other social responsibilities.”

The New Town and Broughton Community Council also support the need for a hearing so that interested parties have the opportunity to express their concerns in person.

Further information here and here.

The empty site lies between established housing and backs on to the Yard further up the lane

Some of the many residents who object to the development met Foysol Choudhury MP who supports their campaign

