Locals who live near Eyre Place Lane are continuing their campaign against a development of student housing on a gap site which used to be occupied by Jewsons.

The developer, CA Student Living/Novel Student, has altered the plans in light of some of the objections made at the pre planning stage, and has now lodged two applications, one for the student block and one for nine townhouses (instead of the second student block). The townhouses will mirror those already in place on the lane, but apart from this apparent concession, the residents say there are still some issues.

They question whether the developer has extended their application over land which is not within their proposed ownership, and they feel that the block of 142 student flats is wholly inappropriate for this site. A development of this size will be a huge building on a constrained site according to the residents who are now working as The Eyre Place Residents Special Interest Group with a website here.

OBJECTIONS

Anyone with an interest in objecting is asked to do so now as the planning consultation is only live until 2 September 2022 on The City of Edinburgh Council planning portal. There is a useful list of steps to take now that the planning application has been lodged on the Eyre Place website here.

At the pre-planning stage the residents conducted a survey and out of the 200+ responses they received there was an overwhelming majority opposing the use of the site for student accommodation. There is also a petition with around 260 signatures. But the group would like to point out that even if an objection has already been lodged it must be lodged now in relation to the planning applications.

There are more details of the proposals in the Pre-Application Consultation Report which we reproduce below and which states that the development will have “a positive impact on the local area”. It appears that some of the transport timings have been altered from what was initially stated – and that the time it might take a student to get a bus to Napier University at Merchiston is now 35 minutes. This is regarded as an issue since the council has a stated aim to create 20 minute neighbourhoods, but the site on Eyre Place Lane is not within reach of any of the universities or colleges in the city to support that aim.

Local residents fear that the impact of the size of the student block with its top floor party room and terraces in the proposed student block will be a negative one. They also question whether such a development would fit within the draft Local Plan.

Cllrs Osler and Mitchell are on the planning committee and unable to comment on the application, but we have asked other local politicians for comment.

Residents point out that Eyre Place Lane is already narrow and would become even more difficult for emergency services to access with townhouses built on the left hand side. Emergency vehicles were unable to access the lane following three sewage floods there.

