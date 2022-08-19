Join the ‘Class of 22’ in their current Scottish adventure. Fresh from down under, Australian collective Cluster Arts showcases 48 unique dancers, astonishing acrobats and charismatic characters at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

After three years away from Scotland, Cluster Arts will show off some of the best children shows, dance troupes and circus performers the world has to offer.

This is a heavily anticipated reunion you will not want to miss. Co,e and let Bite Club, A Bee Story, The Anniversary, Assume People Like you, Casting Off, Chores, Sweat Shop, Collision, Zoe and Angel-Monsterwill entertain you!

Angel-Monster at Assembly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August.

Melon The Human: Assume People Like You at Assembly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August.

A Bee Story at Underbelly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August.

Collision at Assembly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August

Chores at Assembly during Edinburgh Festival Fringe until 28 August

Briefs:Sweatshop at Assembly Edinburgh Festival Fringe until 28 August

Briefs:Bite Club at Underbelly Circus Hub during Edinburgh Festival Fringe until 28 August

Zoe at Assembly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2-14 August

Casting Off at Assembly during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 17-28 August.

The Anniversary at Pleasance during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August.

Cluster Art’s ‘Class of 22’ © 2022 J.L. Preece

Based in Brisbane, Australia, Cluster Arts are industry leaders in Arts management – the unsexy but important ‘backstage’ businesses that supports and nurtures exciting and unforgettable performances.

Cluster Arts plays pivotal role in the representation and general management of many of Australia’s major circus companies.

