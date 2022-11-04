Armed services veterans, and serving members of the Army, Air Force and Navy, are being offered free tram travel to this year’s remembrance events in Edinburgh.
In a mark of respect, poppies will be on display in tram windows ahead of Remembrance Sunday on 13 November .
On both 11 November, the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I, and Remembrance Sunday, past and present members of the armed services will be able to enjoy free travel by wearing their uniform or showing their military ID.
Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “We’re extremely fortunate to have many ex-military personnel in our organisation, and Edinburgh also has very strong links with the services. So, we wanted to show our gratitude to all who have served their country with such commitment and bravery.”
In addition to free travel, Edinburgh Trams will stop services at 11am on both days to observe the two-minute silence as part of the national acts of remembrance.
