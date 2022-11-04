Housing association will let 19 new homes from early 2024

Cala Homes (East) has confirmed an agreement worth almost £3 million with a locally-based housing association to deliver affordable homes in South Queensferry.

The developer, which has recently started construction on its Queensferry Heights project on land made available after the Queensferry Crossing’s completion, will partner with Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) to deliver 19 homes, made up of 15 mid-market and four social rented properties

The affordable homes will be 15 apartments and four terraced homesand construction has been brought forward to meet high local demand and to minimise construction-related disruption to the surrounding area.

The high specification homes will be built by Cala before being handed over to MEHA in early 2024 – and will blend seamlessly with the wider development. A further 25 affordable homes, taking the site total to 44, will be delivered later in the build programme.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “This is an important chapter in this development and we are delighted to have a renowned, locally-based housing association on board.

“There is a distinct shortage of housing, both private and affordable – and we look forward to welcoming families into these homes and benefiting from living at this location.”

Claire Ironside, Chief Executive of MEHA, said: “It is very exciting to be involved in the project and to play our part in providing much needed affordable housing in this area and contributing to the City of Edinburgh’s Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP). It follows our mission to provide excellent quality affordable homes and services that create safe, resilient and inclusive communities.”

Rachel Hutton, Chair of MEHA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cala Homes and to see 19 new high-quality homes for the Manor Estates Group. We will work together with Cala Homes and CEC to meet our strategic aim by creating communities where people want to live and feel proud of. We are also delighted to secure £1.23 million grant funding, providing homes that are sustainable, environmentally sound and accessible.”

Queensferry Heights will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside, Society Road and adjacent residential area of Springfield.

Manor Estates Housing Association was established in 1995 following the transfer of more than 900 homes in Edinburgh from Scottish Homes. It continues to increase stock numbers while embodying its mission is to provide excellent quality affordable homes and services that create safe, resilient and supportive communities.

It also has a proven record in the local area, providing 71 homes for social rent while serving as property factors to a further 762 households in South Queensferry.

