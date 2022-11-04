Unique Events announced today that Burns&Beyond will return in January with a series of headline live concerts and events, with The Twilight Sad and Kinnaris Quintet the first artists to be announced.

Burns&Beyond, in its fifth incarnation celebrates the life and legacy of Robert Burns through a programme of traditional and contemporary art and culture, from across Scotland… and beyond. The inaugural festival in 2019 welcomed over 30,000 visitors, with audiences of all ages discovering the best in live music, art, comedy and more in some of the capital’s best-known buildings and more secretive spaces.

Kinnaris Quintet

Alan Thomson, Unique Events, said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of Burns&Beyond for its fifth year, presenting an exciting programme of incredible artists from across Scotland in the beautiful Assembly Rooms. We’ll be releasing more event details in the coming weeks, ensuring Edinburgh can once again celebrate Burns Night in style.”

Events just announced:

The Twilight Sad – Stripped Back on Saturday 28 January

Kinnaris Quintet & Friends present an evening of uplifting, highly emotive, euphoric traditional music, showcasing Scotland’s leading female musicians and very special guest vocalists Julie Fowlis and Karine Polwart.

Tickets for both events go on sale on Saturday 5 October 2022 at 10.00am from www.burnsandbeyond.com

Twilight Sad tickets are priced at £27.00 inc. booking fee, and Kinnaris Quintet and Friends at £21.60 inc. booking fee.

Further events to be announced in the coming weeks for the Burns&Beyond Festival Club at the Assembly Rooms include more incredible live music, the return of the Not-So-Traditional Burns Supper, whisky tasting, debates, and a range of family events.

At the Assembly Rooms – the Burns&Beyond Festival Club

