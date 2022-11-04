Edinburgh’s Ignite restaurant has attracted yet another accolade for its delicious Indian and Bengali cuisine.
The restaurant was recognised as ‘highly commended’ in the Asian Restaurant Awards, in the category of Asian Restaurant of the Year, announced at the awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel on 1 November.
This is the second time the restaurant has been singled out for industry praise recently. A few weeks ago, the restaurant was announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year. According to Tripadvisor, Ignite is in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.
Owner, Mohammed Khan said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our contribution to the Edinburgh dining scene. We’ve worked hard over the last 18 years to consistently deliver delicious, authentic Indian and Bengali food that our customers keep coming back for – they tell us they love it and it’s an honour to be recognised by the Asian Restaurant Awards and Tripadvisor too.”
- Ignite is at 272-274 Morrison Street (0131 228 5666) and igniterestaurant.co.uk
- Ignite is open for dinner and takeaways Tuesday to Sundays
- Ignite currently has a special offer (available till 30 November) of 10% off the total bill for parties of six and over. Customers should inform the restaurant on booking or when the bill is presented, to claim the 10% discount
- The special offer is not available on rugby match days or for takeaways
