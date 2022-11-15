Nihat Oymak has announced that he is holding an evening of free food and entertainment at Amorist in Dunfermline at 6pm on Thursday 24 November 2022.

The owner welcomes all as he launches a new menu in the bistro bar in the High Street.

He is also looking forward to opening his new 18 bedroom hotel above the bistro next spring.

The evening will be a networking opportunity. Local politicians have been invited, along with representatives from Visit Dunfermline and several community groups.

Building work, carried out by local tradesmen, has transformed the new Hotel upstairs, and the downstairs bistro bar area is also getting a luxurious new look, with mirrored walls, upgraded toilets, and stunning peacock wallpaper above the bar referencing Dunfermline’s most famous bird.

“As we approach the busy festive season, and after two years of a very compromised Christmas for many people, we thought we would open our doors with a free showcase of what we have to offer the people of Dunfermline, both in terms of our food & drink offering, and our ambience,” said Nihat. “From next week until Christmas we’ll be opening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am til late.”

“We’re becoming known for our live music, and over the past few months, have been staging a selection of local acts that our regular customers are enjoying,” continued Nihat who operates three other businesses in the town. “We’ll have some live music on Thursday 24th November to entertain everyone as they sample some festive nibbles. Everyone is welcome, we’ll be asking regular customers along to come and join us to thank them for their custom over the past few years.”

Nihat explained that he wanted his festive menu to be at a very affordable price point, meaning that “even in these cost conscious times, the good people of Dunfermline, together with those from across Fife and the Lothians, can join us this approaching festive season for a dining treat, a chance to finally get together with family, friends and work colleagues. After the past two Christmasses, we don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy good food, good conversation, and attractive surroundings.”

Amorist also has a new website coming too, which, it is hoped, will be live by next Thursday.

“We welcome any food bloggers and instagrammers who would like to come to review our food and surroundings. Please get in touch and come along on the 24th, or arrange another time to suit,” said Nihat.

Any business or community group that would like to get involved in the networking evening on 24 November can get in touch with Amorist on 01383 871474.

Like this: Like Loading...