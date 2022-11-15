At the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) held recently St John’s Curry Club won the award for Scotland’s best Asian Takeaway/delivery establishment.
This was awarded jointly to St John’s and the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline.
Operational Manager, Sadiq Rahman said: “This is a great award to win and shows that we are doing the right thing for our customers – cooking and delivering great food to them at home. The catering industry is facing so many difficulties at this moment but rewards like this will motivate our team even more to deliver our food and service of the highest standards to our customers.”
All winners will be included in the Asian Catering Federation’s (ACF) new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide, which is being published currently, region–by–region across the UK, at www.Top100curryRestaurants.co.uk.
There is a printed version which will be available next year.
Organised by ACF with Just Eat as keynote sponsor, the awards have become a pinnacle for uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovation, vision and exceptional food.
Further supporters of the Asian Restaurants Awards (Scotland) include Cobra Beer; Tyl by NatWest – Online Payment Solutions; and business immigration and HR systems specialists Work Permit Cloud.
ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “We warmly congratulate tonight’s winners at the sixth annual Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland). They are acknowledged as being among the very best dining establishments across Scotland and are all great ambassadors for the Asian food sector.
“Asian restaurants contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK. They are also a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape. We are delighted to celebrate their success and we will continue to support these important businesses, especially during these challenging times with the sector facing rising costs and staff shortages.”
