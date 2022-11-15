The Teapot Trust which is a Scottish charity offering art therapy to children and young people living with chronic conditions will have the chance to show off the power of art therapy in May next year. The charity based in Musselburgh has confirmed it will create a garden at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
It is rare for Scottish charities and designers to be given the opportunity and is only made possible by the grant from Project Giving Back which funds good causes at the Show.
Teapot Trust’s Elsewhere Garden will be permanently relocated to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow after Chelsea. An inclusive safe space to help overcome barriers to accessing healthcare, it will be used for outdoor art therapy and all patients and visitors will be welcome.
One in four children and young people live with chronic health conditions causing them anxiety and depression.The charity works through art therapy to help them take some control, to express and process their feelings about their diagnosis, treatment and the impact on their daily lives.
Sarah Randell, Chief Executive of Teapot Trust said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have a show garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show next year. The opportunities this will give Teapot Trust are hugely significant. It’s a platform from which we’ll share the impact of our work and draw more children and families in need to us so they can access our art therapy without barriers or cost.
“Semple Begg has done a fabulous job creating the Elsewhere Garden which perfectly illustrates the release that art therapy gives children, taking their minds to a place of escape.”
Ruth Girvan, Chair of Trustees of Teapot Trust said: “My daughter suffers daily physical and mental pain from an invisible chronic condition. The support we had from Teapot Trust to access art therapy helped Neve find ways to understand her condition, her treatment and has enabled her to navigate a world where she faces barriers and stigma often on a daily basis.
“Winning a show garden at RHS Chelsea gives Teapot Trust the opportunity to spread awareness, giving more children and young people like Neve access to transformative art therapy. I can’t wait to experience Teapot Trust’s Elsewhere Garden and see how Neve’s experiences have been creatively imagined.”
Susan Begg of Semple Begg said: “Teapot Trust Elsewhere Garden represents a child’s imagination as it blossoms in response to the freedom gifted by art therapy. Through this escape into art, children find coping strategies to deal with life.”
Nicola Semple of Semple Begg added: “For inspiration we looked to Willy Wonka’s factory, to Oz and Wonderland. Where colour is vivid and exuberant, shape and form are exaggerated. And, where the inner world of a child’s anxiety is expressed as an outer wonderland.”
Prof Tom Steele, Director of Estates and Facilities for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We are delighted to be receiving this unique garden space which I am sure will have an instant benefit for our patients, families and staff.
“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde manages a diverse portfolio of land across central Scotland that has the potential to improve the wellbeing of surrounding communities by enhancing the environment and creating green spaces which improve mental and physical health. Increasing evidence links access and use of green space to a multitude of healthcare benefits.
“Recognising the health and social benefits of high-quality green space leads to better outcomes, not only for patients, but for staff and the wider community and is a priority for NHSGGC. Our experience throughout the pandemic has shown us that access to high quality external space is essential for wellbeing.”
Hearts post operational profit of £3m
Heart of Midlothian FC have posted an operational profit of £3m, despite COVID-19, and the club’s 2021/22 accounts reveal the club has grown in all operational aspects. The first team’s 21/22 campaign, which saw manager Robbie Neilson lead the Jambos to third-place in the cinch Scottish Premiership, contributed to the balance sheet. An appearance in…
Independent living blueprint gains industry recognition
National award for Blackwood’s Peoplehood project. A project that will transform the future homes and communities of three distinct Scottish neighbourhoods has won a national accolade at the annual Chartered Institute of Housing Awards. Blackwood Housing & Care’s Peoplehood project was honoured for its innovative collaboration with a host of non-housing partners, including Edinburgh University,…
Continue Reading Independent living blueprint gains industry recognition
Council will discuss draft Business Plan on Thursday
The administration which runs The City of Edinburgh Council bases its policies on the Edinburgh Labour manifesto published at the beginning of the year. In addition however the minority Labour administration is refreshing the council’s business plan, and all other political groups have been invited to contribute to the draft which councillors will discuss this…
Continue Reading Council will discuss draft Business Plan on Thursday
St John’s Curry Club win takeaway of the year
At the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) held recently St John’s Curry Club won the award for Scotland’s best Asian Takeaway/delivery establishment. This was awarded jointly to St John’s and the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline. Operational Manager, Sadiq Rahman said: “This is a great award to win and shows that we are doing the right…
Continue Reading St John’s Curry Club win takeaway of the year
Tasting and networking combined in one evening
Nihat Oymak has announced that he is holding an evening of free food and entertainment at Amorist in Dunfermline at 6pm on Thursday 24 November 2022. The owner welcomes all as he launches a new menu in the bistro bar in the High Street. He is also looking forward to opening his new 18 bedroom…
Continue Reading Tasting and networking combined in one evening
YouTube ban lifted but some learning materials still blocked for pupils
A blanket YouTube ban across Edinburgh’s schools has been lifted by the council — but new measures introduced to limit online content available to pupils is now blocking teachers from accessing important lesson materials, it has emerged. Access to the web’s top video sharing site was shut off last month after pupils viewed “concerning material” on school…
Continue Reading YouTube ban lifted but some learning materials still blocked for pupils