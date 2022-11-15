The Teapot Trust which is a Scottish charity offering art therapy to children and young people living with chronic conditions will have the chance to show off the power of art therapy in May next year. The charity based in Musselburgh has confirmed it will create a garden at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

It is rare for Scottish charities and designers to be given the opportunity and is only made possible by the grant from Project Giving Back which funds good causes at the Show.

Teapot Trust’s Elsewhere Garden will be permanently relocated to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow after Chelsea. An inclusive safe space to help overcome barriers to accessing healthcare, it will be used for outdoor art therapy and all patients and visitors will be welcome.

One in four children and young people live with chronic health conditions causing them anxiety and depression.The charity works through art therapy to help them take some control, to express and process their feelings about their diagnosis, treatment and the impact on their daily lives.

Sarah Randell, Chief Executive of Teapot Trust said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have a show garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show next year. The opportunities this will give Teapot Trust are hugely significant. It’s a platform from which we’ll share the impact of our work and draw more children and families in need to us so they can access our art therapy without barriers or cost.

“Semple Begg has done a fabulous job creating the Elsewhere Garden which perfectly illustrates the release that art therapy gives children, taking their minds to a place of escape.”

Ruth Girvan, Chair of Trustees of Teapot Trust said: “My daughter suffers daily physical and mental pain from an invisible chronic condition. The support we had from Teapot Trust to access art therapy helped Neve find ways to understand her condition, her treatment and has enabled her to navigate a world where she faces barriers and stigma often on a daily basis.

“Winning a show garden at RHS Chelsea gives Teapot Trust the opportunity to spread awareness, giving more children and young people like Neve access to transformative art therapy. I can’t wait to experience Teapot Trust’s Elsewhere Garden and see how Neve’s experiences have been creatively imagined.”

Susan Begg of Semple Begg said: “Teapot Trust Elsewhere Garden represents a child’s imagination as it blossoms in response to the freedom gifted by art therapy. Through this escape into art, children find coping strategies to deal with life.”

Nicola Semple of Semple Begg added: “For inspiration we looked to Willy Wonka’s factory, to Oz and Wonderland. Where colour is vivid and exuberant, shape and form are exaggerated. And, where the inner world of a child’s anxiety is expressed as an outer wonderland.”

Prof Tom Steele, Director of Estates and Facilities for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We are delighted to be receiving this unique garden space which I am sure will have an instant benefit for our patients, families and staff.

“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde manages a diverse portfolio of land across central Scotland that has the potential to improve the wellbeing of surrounding communities by enhancing the environment and creating green spaces which improve mental and physical health. Increasing evidence links access and use of green space to a multitude of healthcare benefits.

“Recognising the health and social benefits of high-quality green space leads to better outcomes, not only for patients, but for staff and the wider community and is a priority for NHSGGC. Our experience throughout the pandemic has shown us that access to high quality external space is essential for wellbeing.”

The Elsewhere Garden by Sandra Dieckmann

