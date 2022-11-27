Edinburgh Monarchs have confirmed that their captain of recent years, Sam Masters will not be in next year’s side. Sam and Tegan have just had their second child Kobe and he wants more time with them.

Sam said: “The sole reason I have to have some time away from Edinburgh is the travel from my base in the UK. I don’t really want to leave to be honest, because Edinburgh is an awesome club – the club, the fans, the track are all great. I have two good mechanics in Robbie and Cammy up there as well.

“By riding down south I will have a bit more time with the family. I will really miss Edinburgh, and Tegan will too. If Edinburgh was three hours further south I would have spent my whole career there I am sure, but for now I need to have one or two years away – that’s what I’ve told John. There’s no reason other than travel I’d want to leave, I’ve never had any hassle or drama with them.”

Sam’s Aussie season is starting soon with the New South Wales titles on December 3. The Aussie Championships will be staged for the first time for a while and several riders want to get themselves on the Grand Prix qualification path, Sam included.

“I feel I’m riding well enough to be in the GP series, I have beaten these guys riding for my Polish club and I’m keen to do it.”

Had Sam been staying with Monarchs, it would not have been easy fitting his 10.58 average in. A way would have been found however. He is held in the highest regard by everyone at Edinburgh Monarchs Speedway.

Sam’s achievements with Monarchs don’t really need re-stating – two league titles (5-1s with Craig Cook in the deciding heat both times), one KO Cup, two Premier Trophies, one Four Team, one Pairs, and in season 2022 the Championship Individual to sit alongside the one he won with Somerset back in 2012. 233 appearances for the club, 2602 points and an average over 7 seasons of 9.53.

Through his commitment to British Speedway Sam has earned a Testimonial meeting which will be held at Wolverhampton in 2023. This will certainly have plenty of Edinburgh

