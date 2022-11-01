A new report has called on The Scottish Government to ensure that alternatives to car travel are both “available and affordable”.
MSPs on Holyrood’s Cross Party Group (CPG) on Sustainable Transport have said that public transport costs should be reviewed as part of efforts to reduce the number of miles travelled by car by 20 per cent by 2030.
In response to the report, the national charity for shared transport, Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), said the key is make sustainable transport attractive as well as cheap – and shared transport such as car clubs, ride share and bike hire play a vital role in that.
The charity points out that households can save more than £2,000-a-year by switching from a private vehicle to a car club.
Scotland’s shared car club membership rose by a quarter last year – taking nearly 10,000 privately-owned vehicles from the nation’s roads.
Rachael Murphy, Scotland director of CoMoUK, said: “This report identifies the importance of reducing the number of car journeys to achieve Scotland’s environmental targets.
“The key is to make sustainable transport attractive to people, as well as cheap.
“Motorists can save thousands of pounds a year by not owning a car and joining a car club instead, which can also encourage a more active lifestyle through walking and cycling.
“Shared transport schemes have the potential to significantly reduce congestion on our roads and carbon emissions.”
https://www.como.org.uk/documents/car-club-annual-report-scotland-2021
