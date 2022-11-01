A new event this November aims to spotlight a new creative quarter in the capital.

Albion Expo: A weekend of open studios, exhibitions and events shines a light on a hidden creative hub in Leith on 12 and 13 November

Albion Expo 2022 features the work of more than 30 independent creative professionals, across multiple spaces – all publicly accessible together for the first time

Albion Expo 2022 features furniture, art, ceramics, textiles and glass available to buy or commission, as well as a chance to see demonstrations and go on studio tours

Award winning furniture makers, artists, internationally renowned ceramicists and sought after glass and textile designers create work large and small mostly under the radar.

Isabelle Moore one of the co-founders PHOTO Shannon Tofts

Two Edinburgh designers, Isabelle Moore and Eve Hynd are behind the new event at the Albion Business Centre tucked away just beside the Easter Road stadium. There will be work on show at the free open studio and pop up exhibition by an eclectic array of artists, designers and makers who all work in Leith.

POP-UP GALLERY

The pop-up gallery in Unit 5 will feature pieces from visual and fine artists alongside contemporary design, handmade furniture and accessories fabricated within the workshop’s exemplary woodworking facility. The collection showcases works produced across five studios, including pieces by Finbarr Lucas, who developed new work during the first of a regular series of furniture residencies which began last May.

The Albion Expo Open Studio showcase will allow access everywhere in the yard and visitors will have the chance to speak with skilled craft practitioners.

Short hands-on demonstrations and informal presentations of craft techniques and materials will be on offer from selected makers.

Independent design curator Dr Stacey Hunter said: “Edinburgh is fast becoming a key centre for material innovation and sustainable design. The emergence of independent public showcases and events like Albion Expo should be celebrated as access to culture has reduced over the last decade. Interest in design and craft is at an all time high and initiatives like Albion Expo represent the ‘missing link’ between industry and local communities. They allow people to engage with and be inspired by design and craft as well promoting the value of locally made products. Significantly, they are also evidence of the continuing confidence and resourcefulness of the design sector – which is second only to only to software development in terms of its annual turnover (£1.6 billion in 2020).”

Work by Hazel Frost

Ceramic artist, Hazel Frost from Studio Frostwood said: “Albion Business Centre is home to so many incredible artists, designers and makers, with such a wide range of skills. It is a privilege to be part of this community and we are looking forward to showing everyone what we do here. Since the pandemic we are more excited and motivated to open our doors and let people into our space to share a little of what we do as ceramic artists, as well as represent a small part of Edinburgh’s Art and Craft community”.

Albion Expo co-producer Isabelle Moore says “Albion Business Centre is a hidden, yet vibrant part of Edinburgh’s creative life. However, much of the breadth of skill here ordinarily lies behind closed doors. We’ve developed this annual showcase to allow the public and professional visitors alike unprecedented access to the artists and their spaces, within which an extraordinary diversity of quality work is created on a daily basis.”

Studio Frostwood – is a partnership between ceramicists Natalie J Wood and Hazel Frost. Launched in October 2021, the studio aims to be collaborative, experimental and community driven within the field of ceramics and craft.

56 North Bespoke Kitchens – Richard Anstice and Mark Robertson design and manufacture kitchens of exceptional quality. Each kitchen produced is tailored and detailed to reflect the specific aesthetic and functional requirements of the brief. From design through to final installation, they work to deliver their client’s vision, while surpassing all initial expectations.

Martha Ellis Visual Artist – Martha’s work addresses the challenge of showing the world in positive and negative space and is inspired by the urban and natural environment from her daily life and travels. Martha transforms complex observational drawings into intricate and intriguing laser cut and hand cut drawings.

Tessutti – Fiona McIntosh studied at the Scottish College of Textiles in Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, graduating in 1984. The following year she set up her printed textile studio Tessuti Scotland in Edinburgh. From here she hand-dyes and hand silk screen prints a range of distinctive fashion accessories using natural fabrics-silk, lambswool and a cashmere. She prints using the ‘discharge’ method which produces rich colour and retains the original soft handle of the fabrics. Fiona is inspired by the colours and motifs prevalent in design from the 1950’s and 1960’s. She regularly exhibits at shows both nationally and internationally and undertakes commissions also.

Lyne Studio – Cabinet maker David Buchanan-Dunlop founded Lyne Studio in 2020, he designs and makes refined furniture and accessories for the home. His design ethos of less-is-more, allows the elegant forms, materials and jointing techniques to take centre stage.

Vicky Higginson Glass – Vicky’s work combines hot glass and cold-working, with glass forms handblown and worked into using cutting, carving and engraving techniques. After her degree in 3D Design at Manchester Metropolitan University she went on to complete a Masters in Glass at the University of Sunderland in 2011. She exhibits internationally and has undertaken residencies at the University of Sunderland, North Lands Creative, Cesty Skla in the Czech Republic and Edinburgh College of Art.

Vicky Higginson’s work in glass

