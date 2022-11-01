The Edinburgh Remakery has been honoured with one of the last Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

The North Edinburgh-based social enterprise won in the ‘Sustainable’ category in April, and this was announced before the death of Her Majesty the Queen in September.

The Edinburgh Remakery is an innovative social enterprise and this prestigious accolade recognises its outstanding achievement and excellence in social and environmental sustainability.

The Award was presented on a visit to the Ocean Terminal-based business by the Right Honourable Robert Aldridge in his role as Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh. The Award is one of the last to be made in the name of her late Majesty the Queen.

Coming the week before the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 in Egypt, and at a time when conversations around the circular economy and additional solutions to climate change are being held worldwide, this award recognises local efforts in overcoming environmental challenges.

The Edinburgh Remakery is spearheading a tangible change in consumer behaviours, whereby customers are seeking ways to limit their environmental impact through more conscientious buying choices.

The environmental social enterprise, with a mission to reduce waste and strengthen communities, is this week launching new services to better enable residents of Edinburgh and beyond to live more sustainably. These services include the much-anticipated return of their affordable laptop and computer repair services and in-store sales of quality, refurbished electronic goods.

The Lord Lieutenant said: “This is a substantial Civic Award and represents the highest honour that the Monarch can bestow upon a company or enterprise based and operating within the UK.

“The Award is a clear recognition and reflection of the value, efforts, and talent of a Board and Staff grouping, and is underpinned by strong and inspiring performance”

Elaine Brown, CEO of The Edinburgh Remakery says:

“Since re-emerging from lockdown, we have looked to our community and evolved to meet their changing needs, ensuring that we continue to offer services that aid their lives and their wellbeing whilst responding to environmental challenges.

“We’re delighted to have received recognition through the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and take this as further evidence that our role, and the role of other social enterprises, is proving vital in supporting Scotland’s transition to a Net Zero economy and in tackling climate change for good.”

This year, 232 businesses representing every part of the UK were recognised by Her Majesty the Queen on her birthday as among the best in the country. The Edinburgh Remakery is one of 31 organisations across the UK to be awarded recognition in Sustainable Development.

