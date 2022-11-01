Viaplay and the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) have announced that the Premier Sports Elite League has been rebranded as the Viaplay Elite League. The change follows Viaplay’s recent acquisition of Premier Sports.

The channel will show live EIHL league games as well as the Challenge Cup final and the play-off weekend at the end of the season.

The first live match is on 9 November from the Utilita Arena Sheffield as the Sheffield Steelers host Coventry Blaze.

Viaplay offers UK viewers a combination of live sports, Viaplay Originals and curated third-party content.

PICTURE: Action from the Elite League courtesy of Viaplay Elite Ice Hockey League

Like this: Like Loading...