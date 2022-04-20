Today an outstanding achievement has been announced for a Leith-based social enterprise which has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise recognising its excellence in sustainable development.

A social enterprise based at Ocean Terminal, Leith has won one of the UK’S most prestigious business accolades, recognising outstanding achievement in social and environmental sustainability, coupled with significant and responsible business growth.

The Edinburgh Remakery, an environmental social enterprise, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, recognised for its excellence in Sustainable Development.

The organisation teaches and adopts sustainable practices around repair and reuse to prevent valuable materials and resources, such as electronic devices, from going to waste, and reducing pollution and carbon emissions. In this way, the social enterprise aids the urgent need to change the UK’s economy to one that is more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable.

Elaine Brown, CEO of The Edinburgh Remakery said: “Receiving the Queens Award for Enterprise is an amazing achievement for us.

”We’re delighted to receive this recognition for our work in sustainability, and it is a great testament to the role of social enterprises in creating positive change in our communities. Putting people and planet first is at the heart of our operations, and this award is a triumph for the circular economy and its vital role in helping Edinburgh and the UK hit their ambitious net zero targets, ending waste and pollution, and helping people to Waste Less, Live More.”

In 2021, the Edinburgh Remakery collected 39 tonnes of electronic waste collected from businesses and individuals across the UK, 352 people were taught repair and reuse skills to help them mend and extend the life of their belongings, and 412 free electronic devices were gifted to people in need across Edinburgh to tackle digital poverty and social isolation.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. The Edinburgh Remakery is one of 31 organisations across the UK to be awarded recognition in Sustainable Development.

The Edinburgh Remakery team will head to Buckingham Palace next month to formally receive their Queens Award for Enterprise.

Edinburgh Remakery at Ocean Terminal

