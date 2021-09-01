The national shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK) has appointed Rachael Murphy as new Scotland director.

Rachael joins from the Community Transport Association. She moved to Scotland ten years ago studying French and Hispanic Studies at the University of Aberdeen. She has now worked din transport for three years helping to bring amendments to the Transport Act, focussing on the role of community transport and making connections in the third sector, community and government. She is a trustee of Lothian Community Transport Services and a founding board member of the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community, and sits on the board for Aberdeen University’s Masters course: transport and intelligent mobility.

Rachael Murphy

Rachael Murphy, new Scotland director for CoMoUK, said: “I’m so excited to be joining CoMoUK, working with colleagues and partners to make collaborative mobility an attractive and viable option for more people and communities across Scotland.

“I grew up in a car-free family and I have a personal appreciation of multi-modal, affordable public and shared transport.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the CoMoUK team, especially in response to the pandemic and climate crisis.”



Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, said:“We’re delighted to welcome Rachael to our team and together we look forward to promoting shared transport, collaborating with our partners, and helping the country meet its climate change targets.

“Scotland faces unprecedented challenges in the face of the climate crisis and the devastation caused by Covid.

“While advances in technology can make transport more efficient and less environmentally damaging, it will not be enough to bring about the kind of change we need.

“Shared transport can help tackle this as it enables people to use transport without the need to own it, shifting to resources such as car clubs, bike share and shared rides – which have a lower impact on the environment and transport infrastructure.

“These also encourage people to use public and active travel modes more and will reduce the demand for privately owned cars.”

CoMoUK is a charity which is dedicated to the public benefit of shared transport such as shared car, bikes, e-scooters and rides. Among the priorities for CoMoUK in the months ahead are creating mobility hubs in communities, further investment and widespread promotion of car clubs and bike share schemes, and encouraging the introduction of on-demand bus services to help the country meet its climate change targets.





