The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2021, bringing the latest action and adventure films to venues around the UK this autumn.

The Edinburgh leg of the film tour begins at The Festival Theatre on Wednesday night and continues until Thursday

There are two different collections of inspirational films from the world’s top adventure film-makers, with extreme expeditions, fearless characters and astounding cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said:“We can’t wait to get these epic adventure films back where they belong – up on the big screen.

“With mind-blowing stories of human endeavour from rarely-seen parts of the world, Banff events have a thrilling atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.”

www.banff-uk.com

Like this: Like Loading...