Bield host new ceremony to celebrate employees going the extra mile.

Employees at one of Scotland’s leading housing providers came together to celebrate the dedication and hard work of their staff over the last two years.

Bield Housing and Care hosted a Staff Awards Ceremony to recognise and reward the staff members that went above and beyond their normal duties and kept morale high despite the ongoing challenges.

Eight awards were presented with the winners of seven of these chosen by a judging panel. The judging panel comprised of six members of staff from across the organisation and one Board member.

The People’s Choice Award was determined by Bield employees and the general public with more than 200 votes cast in an online poll. The winner of this award was announced on the night via a pre-recorded video message from well-known Scottish actress and comedian Elaine C Smith.

The ceremony took place at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh with more than 60 employees across all areas of the organisation in attendance.

Bield’s Chief Executive, Dr Lynne Douglas, said: “All of our teams have worked tirelessly over the past two years, overcoming exceptional challenges.

Hosting our first ever Staff Awards Ceremony gave us a chance to bring together our employees from all across Scotland and recognise and celebrate their incredible efforts and achievements.”

The awards ceremony took place the day before Bield’s AGM and Staff Conference which offered members, employees and the Board opportunities to discuss the issues facing the housing and care sector and outline future plans for the organisation.

Bield is a registered charity dedicated to providing flexible and high quality housing solutions and support for older people. Bield Housing and Care has around 180 developments across

Scotland, providing independent living for those over 55 years old.

https://www.bield.co.uk/housing-and-other-services

Brae Court ladies dancing

Like this: Like Loading...