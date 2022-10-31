St Columba’s Hospice Care has begun its 45th annual Light Up A Life appeal, which offers people across Edinburgh and the Lothians the opportunity to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

This year’s appeal is backed by The Queen of Leith, Mary Moriarty, who, prior to her death on 3 October 2022 was support by the Hospice’s community team.

Mary shared her story in support of Light Up A Life and said: “The one thing I knew was I wanted to be cared for at home, that was the main thing for me and they’ve helped me do that.”

Over the past year, the Hospice has made almost 5,000 home visits to patients across Edinburgh and the Lothians and appeals like Light Up A Life raise the funds needed to make this possible.

Jackie Stone, CEO, St Columba’s Hospice Care, said: “Light Up A Life is always a really special time of year when we can pay tribute to and remember loved ones. Every year, our community comes together to share memories and celebrate the lives of those we love who have died.

“It’s always a very poignant service and we are looking forward to welcoming people from across the city both in person and virtually. Every penny raised through the appeal helps us continue to provide specialist care for patients and families in the local community.”

This year’s campaign runs until 2 January and is open to everyone, not just those who have been supported by the Hospice, offering the whole community time and space to remember someone special. Dedications can be made online throughout the festive season.

The Hospice will be lighting up its Trees of Remembrance at a special service on Monday 5 December in Charlotte Square Gardens at 6.30pm and in St Mary’s Pleasance Garden, Haddington at 6.30pm on Thursday 8 December.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to attend the services and can also make a dedication if they would like to.

Dedications can be made online at http://www.stcolumbashospice.org.uk/donate or by calling 0131 551 1381.

Mary’s full story can be read on the Hospice website here.

Mary Moriarty who ran the Port o Leith bar for many years and who died in October 2022

