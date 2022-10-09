Babatunde Abifarin has been named as a finalist in the Chef of the Year category at the BIH Spotlight Awards which will be held later this month in London.
He founded the Farin Road restaurant as a supper club at Tani Modi on Hanover Street, and specialises in creative and new sub-Saharan African dishes. With the benefit of a master’s degree in Creative Advertising behind him, he was drawn to hospitality simply by his love of cooking. Initially part of the team which opened Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Restaurant on St Andrew Square, and previously Head Chef at The Murrayfield Hotel he has extensive experience which includes The Balmoral and the Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian. His new supper club is popular and he is serving various kinds of cuisine from all over the African continent.
The Be Inclusive Spotlight Awards are the first to celebrate diverse talent in the hospitality industry.
Babatunde said: “I am thrilled to be announced as a finalist for a BIH Spotlight Award, the award will go a long way to promoting African food which validates what I am about.”
Lorraine Copes, founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality says: “We’ve received an outstanding response to the first ever BIH Spotlight Awards. It has been moving to read about some of the stories of resilience, passion, and community in some of the nominations received. The judging panel has selected an amazing talent pool of chefs, restaurants, and entrepreneurs as finalists across the UK. I am beyond excited to celebrate all of the finalists, along with announcing the winners on 24th October.”
Andi Oliver said: “I’m so excited about the BIH Spotlight Awards, we’re showcasing a veritable tidal wave of talent from right across our nation. It’s a wonderful testament to the beauty of Britain’s multicultural culinary landscape. The shortlist is in and we’re off!!”
The BIH Spotlight Awards winners will be announced at a live event on Monday, 24 October, 6.30pm at Percy’s, Kensington, London.
