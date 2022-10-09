Elite League: Dundee Stars 0, Sheffield Steelers 5. Challenge Cup: Fife Flyers 7, Glasgow Clan 2.

Fife Flyers hit Glasgow Clan with a four-goal first-period blitz to take control in their Challenge Cup clash and almost certainly book themselves a berth in the knockout stages of the first major of the season.

Brayden Sherbinin broke the deadlock after six minutes after being set-up by Janne Laakkonen and Jan Kloz. Six minutes later Zack Phillips was on the mark on a power play and it was 3-0 just over a minute later when Shawn Cameron (pictured) counted.

And 43 seconds after that Sherbinin added a fourth and his second.It got worse for Clan only 1min 16ec into the second session when defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl was on the mark for No 5 and Phillips made it 6-0 after 33 minutes.

Clan hit back through Nolan LaPorte 54 seconds from the second break and Gabriel Chabot made it 6-2 with less than nine minutes left on the power play.

The visitors comeback hopes were ended when Dumfries-born Bari McKenzie scored Flyers’ seventh in the 53rd minute and Fife ended the night outshooting their Scottish rivals 35-24.

On Tayside, Martin Latal claimed a double with Scott Allen, Tomas Pitule and Brandon McNally singles as Sheffield Steelers outshot Dundee Stars 35-28 to win 5-0 in the Premier Sports Elite League.

