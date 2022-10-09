The last eight in the Women’s Championship and League One Cup have been revealed after a thrilling Sunday of ties in rainy conditions across Scotland.

Holders Dryburgh Athletic defied their league position by putting out Renfrew with a 1-0 victory at home, the only goal of the game coming from the scorer of last years winning goal in the final, Megan Robb. Dryburgh Goalkeeper Chantelle Mackay produced a penalty save for the second week in a row against a strong Renfrew side to ensure a clean sheet.

Livingston saw off a challenge from Falkirk to win 2-0, with goals from Ashley Fish and Gemma Mason, who floated one in directly from an audacious corner.

A deft free kick by Clare Docherty for Ayr United was enough to knock out Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh, while Rossvale also put out Stenhousemuir with a single goal.

In the North East, Grampian beat Giffnock 3-1 and free-scoring Westdyke put eight past Dundee West to reach the next round.

Both Edinburgh sides were also at home and produced thrilling ties. A goal late into extra time by Hannah Markley saw FC Edinburgh beat Morton 2-1 and avoid a looming penalty shootout, while Edinburgh Caledonia gave visiting Inverness Caledonian Thistle a scare, going 2-1 up through new signing Eva Steele, before the Highlanders hit back through Julia Scott and Tina Kelly to finish it 3-2 to the away side.

In the only game of the day in League One, St Mirren defeated Airdrie Ladies 1-0 thanks to the Paisley side’s top scorer Ceara Macintyre.

