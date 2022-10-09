The last eight in the Women’s Championship and League One Cup have been revealed after a thrilling Sunday of ties in rainy conditions across Scotland.
Holders Dryburgh Athletic defied their league position by putting out Renfrew with a 1-0 victory at home, the only goal of the game coming from the scorer of last years winning goal in the final, Megan Robb. Dryburgh Goalkeeper Chantelle Mackay produced a penalty save for the second week in a row against a strong Renfrew side to ensure a clean sheet.
Livingston saw off a challenge from Falkirk to win 2-0, with goals from Ashley Fish and Gemma Mason, who floated one in directly from an audacious corner.
A deft free kick by Clare Docherty for Ayr United was enough to knock out Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh, while Rossvale also put out Stenhousemuir with a single goal.
In the North East, Grampian beat Giffnock 3-1 and free-scoring Westdyke put eight past Dundee West to reach the next round.
Both Edinburgh sides were also at home and produced thrilling ties. A goal late into extra time by Hannah Markley saw FC Edinburgh beat Morton 2-1 and avoid a looming penalty shootout, while Edinburgh Caledonia gave visiting Inverness Caledonian Thistle a scare, going 2-1 up through new signing Eva Steele, before the Highlanders hit back through Julia Scott and Tina Kelly to finish it 3-2 to the away side.
In the only game of the day in League One, St Mirren defeated Airdrie Ladies 1-0 thanks to the Paisley side’s top scorer Ceara Macintyre.
Magnificent seven for Flyers but Stars dimmed by Steelers
Elite League: Dundee Stars 0, Sheffield Steelers 5. Challenge Cup: Fife Flyers 7, Glasgow Clan 2. Fife Flyers hit Glasgow Clan with a four-goal first-period blitz to take control in their Challenge Cup clash and almost certainly book themselves a berth in the knockout stages of the first major of the season. Brayden Sherbinin broke…
Hanover Street chef named as finalist in BIH Spotlight awards
Babatunde Abifarin has been named as a finalist in the Chef of the Year category at the BIH Spotlight Awards which will be held later this month in London. He founded the Farin Road restaurant as a supper club at Tani Modi on Hanover Street, and specialises in creative and new sub-Saharan African dishes. With…
Hibs move into third place thanks to a Ryan Porteous goal against 10-man Motherwell
Scotland international Ryan Porteous was the hero of the hour once again as his goal secured a 1-0 win against 10-man Motherwell at Easter Road to make it four wins in a row and move Hibs to third place in the table. Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Motherwell 08/10/2022. A 67th minute goal by Hibs’…
Atkinson volley secures comeback point for Jambos
Nathaniel Atkinson was Hearts’ hero as he fired a left-foot volley into the net, giving Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming no chance, in the 94th minute as the battling Jambos fought back from 2-0 down to take a share of the points at Rugby Park. The 23-year-old Australian-born defender struck from around 20 yards after a…
Passey’s in Porty win two new awards
Passey’s on Portobello High Street has won awards before and now the café bar and bistro has been successful yet again in winning accolades for its good food and atmosphere. This year (and last year) the café won a Blue Ribbon in the Good Food Awards. And just last month they also won a TripAdvisor…
Pedal on Parliament are holding their AGM online
The cycle campaign group Pedal on Parliament is holding its AGM on 6 November 2022 online. Details of how to register are below. Pedal on Parliament was held earlier this summer when hundreds turned out for a slow cycle down to The Scottish Parliament drawing attention to the continuing need for safe cycling infrastructure. pedalonparliament.org…
