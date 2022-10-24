In for a penny to lose the pounds

With the rising cost of living, Edinburgh Leisure is running their ‘penny campaign’ reducing their joining fee to just a penny on their fitness, gym, class, swim and climb memberships, helping you to lose the pounds in time for Christmas and helping you find that wellbeing factor, now the dark autumn nights are drawing in.

The offer is available from Monday, 24 October until Sunday, 6 November 2022 and is available to buy online only.

As everyone is different and needs to find their own way to a healthy and active life, Edinburgh Leisure offers a range of different membership options to suit everyone including swim, gym and fitness classes only to full monthly memberships. By offering different types of membership, people can match their activity preferences to their pocket.

And as part of the promotion, Edinburgh Leisure is running their Free Friend Friday whereby existing members are able to bring a friend for free on Friday, 28 October.

With 30+ venues including 1 climbing centre, 12 swimming pools, 14 gyms, and 750+ fitness classes per week, Edinburgh Leisure is the ‘biggest club in town’ providing the widest range of fitness classes, state of the art facilities and community-based programmes across the capital.

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/in-for-a-penny

