Cramond Inn…or Cramond Out? A Public Meeting is being held to discuss the future of the Cramond Inn.
7.30 pm, Monday 24 October
The Cramond Association has arranged a public meeting to allow the local community to discuss the future of Edinburgh’s historic Cramond Inn which has remained closed since the pandemic.
Working in partnership with Cramond & Barnton Community Council, the meeting is geared to creating a local action group to get the Inn, owned by brewery company Samuel Smiths, open and functioning again. Speaking at the event will be a representative of Community Shares Scotland to present a ‘model’ for community ownership.
Chair of the Cramond Association Adam Cumming said: “The ongoing closure of the Cramond Inn is one of the most important current issues of concern both for local people and for the thousands of visitors who regularly visit the Cramond Foreshore. The Inn has always played a historic role in providing an important local focal point for our community, as well as providing a stunning location from which to explore and enjoy the local area. To have its doors shut, with no immediate prospect of reopening is a very sad state of affairs for all of us. We would like to open a positive dialogue with the Inn’s owners to explore all possibilities of it opening up for business and, once again, being at the heart of our local community.”
The open meeting will take place on Monday 24 October at the Millennium Hall at Cramond Kirk Halls, starting at 7.30 pm.
Bay Hotel has full range of Christmas events
The Bay is providing a wide range of festive dining and entertainment options with something for all the family this year. The Bay Hotel & Leisure Complex within Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn has a full and varied schedule of festive events which manager Janet Murray thinks will be extremely well received after two…
Continue Reading Bay Hotel has full range of Christmas events
Edinburgh Leisure helping out with a moneysaving campaign
In for a penny to lose the pounds With the rising cost of living, Edinburgh Leisure is running their ‘penny campaign’ reducing their joining fee to just a penny on their fitness, gym, class, swim and climb memberships, helping you to lose the pounds in time for Christmas and helping you find that wellbeing factor,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure helping out with a moneysaving campaign
Consultation to be held on 525 Ferry Road
Consultation to be held next weekend for residential proposal of former Deutsche Bank offices A public consultation for the homes-led redevelopment of one of Edinburgh city centre’s largest potential development sites is to be launched later this month. Regeneration specialists Artisan Real Estate has formed a joint venture company with fund manager REInvest Asset Management…
Residents acting up at Edinburgh care home
The contestants have been competing for the ‘Golden Buzzer’ at an Edinburgh care home’s talent show. Residents at an Edinburgh care home put on their dancing shoes and warmed up their vocal cords ahead of the home’s talent show. ‘Cramond’s Got Talent’ was the latest addition to Cramond Residence’s activities rota, with the aim of encouraging residents…
The Balmoral is celebrating – a Season of Celebration
The Edinburgh hotel is celebrating its 120th anniversary, inviting guests to experience unforgettable Scottish luxury. The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, is celebrating its 120th anniversary throughout this month. The hotel is inviting guests to raise a glass of the finest Champagne to mark the occasion, toasting 120 years. The Balmoral has created…
Continue Reading The Balmoral is celebrating – a Season of Celebration
Hearts have quality on their side says Shankland
Hearts hat-trick hero Lawrence Shankland admitted that it was disappointing to score his first cinch Scottish Premiership treble, which he described as a special moment, but losing 4-3 to Celtic in a titanic struggle at rain-soaked Tynecastle. Two of the Scottish internationalists goals came from the penalty spot and the former Aberdeen and Dundee United striker said: “You think you…
Continue Reading Hearts have quality on their side says Shankland