Cramond Inn…or Cramond Out? A Public Meeting is being held to discuss the future of the Cramond Inn.

7.30 pm, Monday 24 October

The Cramond Association has arranged a public meeting to allow the local community to discuss the future of Edinburgh’s historic Cramond Inn which has remained closed since the pandemic.

Working in partnership with Cramond & Barnton Community Council, the meeting is geared to creating a local action group to get the Inn, owned by brewery company Samuel Smiths, open and functioning again. Speaking at the event will be a representative of Community Shares Scotland to present a ‘model’ for community ownership.

Chair of the Cramond Association Adam Cumming said: “The ongoing closure of the Cramond Inn is one of the most important current issues of concern both for local people and for the thousands of visitors who regularly visit the Cramond Foreshore. The Inn has always played a historic role in providing an important local focal point for our community, as well as providing a stunning location from which to explore and enjoy the local area. To have its doors shut, with no immediate prospect of reopening is a very sad state of affairs for all of us. We would like to open a positive dialogue with the Inn’s owners to explore all possibilities of it opening up for business and, once again, being at the heart of our local community.”

The open meeting will take place on Monday 24 October at the Millennium Hall at Cramond Kirk Halls, starting at 7.30 pm.

