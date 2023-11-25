Stuck in a rut with your fitness regime? Scared to try something new? Then Edinburgh Leisure’s next Fitness Open Day could be the thing for you.

Taking place at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre in the north of the city, the free Fitness Open Day on Saturday, 2 December is a chance to try before you buy or commit. There will be high intensity classes such as Les Mills Bodypump, Bodyattack and Hatton Boxing classes to try in the Sports Hall, Mind and Body classes to experience in Studio 1, and free gym sessions and gym-based classes.

Wendy Avinou, Manager at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre said: “From time to time, people find themselves stuck in a rut or bored with their current fitness regime, but they don’t have the confidence to try something new. Our Fitness Open Day will hopefully be an opportunity for them to do just that.

“Open to existing and new members, come along and try something new. If you’re a fitness class bunny, why not ring the changes and see if you could combine it with some sessions in the gym, either on your own or in one of our quick, HIIT gym-based classes. Alternatively, come and try a different class from your norm – sometimes it takes a little courage to step outside of your comfort zone.”

For new members joining on the day, there will be a ‘no joining fee’ offer. There will also be a prize draw for all attendees with prizes of a free month’s membership, Myzone belts and AquaDash prizes.

To get involved in Ainslie Park Fitness Open Day, gym sessions do not need to be booked but fitness and gym-based classes need to be booked. The activities are now available to book online or via the Edinburgh Leisure app.

Ainslie Park Leisure Centre has been keeping the community of north Edinburgh active for years. With swim, gym, and fitness classes and racquet sports such as Pickleball and badminton available, wherever you’re at on the map or in life, it’s easy to keep fit and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle at Ainslie Park. The centre is easily accessible by public transport, car and even by bike.

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/venues/ainslie-park-leisure-centre/open-day

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Like this: Like Loading...