The management of community access to secondary schools for non-sport lets is being transferred from the City of Edinburgh Council to Edinburgh Leisure.

A phased transfer, with an initial nine schools will mean that organisations and individuals wanting to book and hire classroom space during community time for classes and workshops, can now book through Edinburgh Leisure, rather than The City of Edinburgh Council.

Core community times are Monday to Friday, 6.00pm to 9.45pm and Saturday, 9.30 to 3.15pm and during school holiday periods around the opening times.

The schools available to book through Edinburgh Leisure are:



Balerno High School.

Broughton High School.

Craigroyston High School.

Forrester High School / St Augustine’s R.C. High School.

Gracemount High School.

Leith Academy.

James Gillespie’s High School.

Portobello High School.

Since 2017, Edinburgh Leisure has managed community access to secondary school sports facilities and through this period have developed a booking process and operational infrastructure allowing usage and net income to grow each year.

The investment made by the council in new schools over the last 15 years has resulted in some more modern facilities. The ambition is to improve access arrangements and increase use from all sections of the community by using Edinburgh Leisure’s experience and expertise in this field.

Jimmy Livingstone, Schools Manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “We have been working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and with our expertise in the field of facility management and community access to the schools, we are the logical partner to manage the non-sport lets in secondary schools, to support the Council in improving access, increasing usage and maximising revenue.”

Cllr Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener, for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Having Edinburgh Leisure manage the non-sport lets in our secondary schools is a really positive move given their experience and expertise in managing community access across the city. It will further develop our partnership and improve access to the fantastic facilities we have available in our secondary school estate.”

All current lets at the above schools have been advised of the new booking arrangements. The booking process for schools not transferring to Edinburgh Leisure in phase one will remain the same.

The booking system is now live for bookings starting from January 2024.

Any organisations wishing to book rooms in community time from January 2024, should email exlets@edinburghleisure.co.uk.

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/classroom-hire

Like this: Like Loading...