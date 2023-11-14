Leith Rugby Club have agreed a sponsorship deal under which the name of a local whisky producer of the same name will be displayed on the front of their jerseys.

A club official said: “Leith Whisky will be the main sponsor on our home kit for the next few seasons! Members are also set to benefit as the full Leith Spirits range will be available within out bar as our house spirits and Leithers can benefit from 10% off all Leith Spirits products by using codes LRFC23 at the check out at www.leithspirits.com.”

Leith Whisky is produced by Gleann Mòr Spirits Company Ltd, a Leith-based business.

A company spokesman said: “Just like Leith Whisky’s dedication to crafting exceptional Scotch whiskies that honour Scotland’s blending heritage, Leith Rugby Football Club boasts a storied history of excellence on the rugby pitch. With roots dating back to 1920, Leith RFC has consistently displayed a commitment to the highest standards of sportsmanship, teamwork, and community engagement. The club has become a focal point for both seasoned rugby enthusiasts and aspiring players in Leith.

“We are excited to stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow Jane Street producers, Campervan Brewery, whose logo will adorn the reverse side of the kit.”



Completing the Leith sponsorship portfolio are Leith Bottle Shop, CA Sports Massage, Rifkind and Brophy optometrists, Malones Irish Bar, Constitution Street and kit manufacturers VX3.

Pictured celebrating the new deal are the Leith squad who play in Division One of the East League celebrating the as well as captain Josh Campey and vice captain Craig Winton.

