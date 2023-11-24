Aussie ace Rory Schlein returns for Berwick Bandits next year and will also skipper the new-look side.

Schlein was a surprise signing last winter after coming out of retirement but ended the season as the Bandits’ No 1 and was one of the few bright spots in an injury-hit season which saw Berwick miss out on the play-offs.

He will be joined at Shielfield Park by Lewis Kerr who has scored heavily at the Borders’ track over the years for, among others, Newcastle, Scunthorpe, and Redcar.

Last year he was a member of the Oxford Cheetahs and Sheffield Tigers sides but injury forced him to miss the end of season play-offs in both leagues.

The King’s Lynn-born racer has appeared once before in Berwick colours, scoring nine points from four rides as a guest against Scunthorpe in 2013.

New team boss Stewart Dickson confirmed that Leon Flint and Thomas Jorgensen have informed the club that they did not wish to be considered in the team building process for the coming season.

The former Glasgow Tigers manager said: “Rory is an experienced captain at all levels of speedway and a very positive influence in the pits so taking over the captaincy seems a straightforward call. Lewi is one of the league’s real racers, someone who never gives up.

“The aim is to turn Shielfield into a fortress next season and these two signings are just the start of that transformation. I firmly believe that with the 38-point team building limit we have two of the strongest heat leaders in the league who are both capable of improving on their starting averages.

“The side is shaping up well and I am excited for what’s to come at Shielfield Park in 2024.”

