The Bay is providing a wide range of festive dining and entertainment options with something for all the family this year.
The Bay Hotel & Leisure Complex within Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn has a full and varied schedule of festive events which manager Janet Murray thinks will be extremely well received after two years of a compromised Christmas.
Restaurant Christmas Fayre will run from 1 to 24 December 12 noon to 9 pm each day in the Horizons Restaurant and Waterfront Bar, with its stunning views across the Firth of Forth. With two courses at £19.95, and choices including every popular haggis bon bons, traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, tempura battered salmon, plus a selection of delicious desserts, this menu represents excellent value for money, as well as an opportunity to get together with family, friends and work colleagues to enjoy a festive meal together.
A fantastic kickstart to the festive season are the Bay Hotel Christmas Party nights, running on 10,16 and 17 December at 7pm. Priced at £39.95 per person for an evening of good food and dancing to live music, value for money is once again to the fore. The three course meal, with options such as Roast Sirloin of Beef, Chicken Liver Paté and Christmas Pudding, is served before the dancing begins and partygoers work it off on the dance floor.
Younger family members are catered for with a special Children’s Christmas Party on 17 December from 6-8pm. This includes a visit from Santa and a gift for every child. Tickets are £10 for children, and a £1 for each adult.
As The Bay looks forward to welcoming in 2023, they are putting on a Hogmanay Gala Dinner to enjoy, a three course dining extravaganza at £60 each (7-9pm), with a Bring in the Bells party also being held from 8.15pm to 1am. Adult tickets are £25 each, with Children at £15. Entertainment is provided by The 154 Showband, Chris Wainwright, vocalist Sharon Hope, plus a piper at the bells to pipe in the new year. A complimentary buffet box is provided after the Bells.
“Treat yourself to a delicious three course Hogmanay meal first, and then if you wish, attend our Bring in the Bells Party too,” said General Manager of The Bay Hotel, Janet Murray. “Or you can choose one or the other, depending if you are a foodie, or a bit of a party animal. We always like to think that we have laid on a set of events to suit all tastes and preferences. We’re happy to include children as the festive season is a real family time.
“You’ll find the very best local produce used in all of our delicious festive fayre. This year we expect to go through hundreds of fresh turkey crowns, and freshly prepared festive desserts, in the month of December. After the past two years it’s very much a case of back doing what we love best – ensuring our customers have a great time.”
Booking is recommended for all festive events.
Call 01592 892222
