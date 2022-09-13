Edinburgh Monarchs have confirmed the re-arranged dates for their SGB Championship, play-off, quarter-final against Redcar Bears.
The first-leg is on Friday, September 16 at Armadale Stadium (7:30pm) with the return at Redcar on Saturday, September 17 (5pm).
A Monarchs spokesman said that all tickets originally booked for the home leg will automatically be valid for the new date and anybody who can no longer attend should email info@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk.
Monarchs finished fourth in the ten-strong league with 32 points from 18 matches, two points ahead of Bears. Both clubs won nine and lost nine league matches.

