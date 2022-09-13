A special council meeting has been called for this Friday when councillors will respond to the motion lodged by The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.

The purpose is to allow councillors an opportunity to convene and offer their memories of her late Majesty. The meeting will commence at 10am and you can watch online or attend in person.

There will be a special meeting of @Edinburgh_CC on Friday as confirmed here by the Council Leader @cllrcammyday https://t.co/o0jGatLDoc pic.twitter.com/WkF6WGReWK — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) September 12, 2022

Death of Her Majesty the Queen – Motion by the Lord Provost

“On behalf of the citizens of Edinburgh, this Council offers its deep condolences to the Royal Family on news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Throughout her extraordinary reign she showed great appreciation for her ancient and hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and its capital city Edinburgh.

During her countless visits to Edinburgh, she reached out to charities, veterans, service personnel, hospitals and children and won a very special place in the hearts of the citizens of Edinburgh and Scotland.

Over her seven-decade reign, she showed unwavering and inspirational, dedication to serving the nation and the Commonwealth, offering wise counsel in often turbulent times.

This Council and this City are in mourning. Council gives thanks for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s exceptional 70 years’ service and extends its deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very difficult time.”

The agenda for this special meeting can be found here with a link to the council webcast.

