Rio Residential, the new residential property agency set up by property professional, Judy Shields, has put up its first “under offer” sign on a property. And the property is a second floor, one bedroom flat at Orwell Place in the capital which was only on the market for four days.

Judy Shields launched Rio Residential jointly with The Fusion Group of Companies, a business which works in the commercial property sector said: “This is great news, and I am delighted that we have received this first offer so quickly. Its 10% in excess over the Home Report value, around £11,000 extra, which is also very good news indeed. It’s the type of “hitting the ground running start I was after.”

Fusion already has Drysdale & Company, its commercial property agency, dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector. It has made a name for itself in leading hotel sales. As with Drysdale & Company, which is headed up on a day to day basis by Stuart Drysdale, Rio Residential will be a stand alone company within the Fusion umbrella.

Judy, who has worked in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years, is looking forward to bringing a new approach to property with a complete one point of contact service, adopting the way brokerages operate in the US, Australia and Dubai.

“Edinburgh property has been set in its ways for too long, I want to shake things up and do them differently and better.” she said.

Latterly Judy was Senior Associate Director with Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, having also worked with with McEwan Fraser as a Residential and Commercial Property Surveyor. She also held the role of Client Relationship Manager (Restructuring) with KPMG, and Area Director for Clyde Property in Stirling.

“Extremely connected to market”, Rio Residential covers all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing and off market.

The agency has listings already underway from Stirling, down through Edinburgh, and to the Scottish Borders.

Whilst a stand alone brand within Fusion, Judy, who is from Dunblane, is collaborating and networking with Fusion Director Alex McKie who promotes and supports Rio Residential within his extensive portfolio of owned hospitality businesses including The Isle of Skye Guest House and Old Churches House, Dunblane.

Mr McKee said: “I’m delighted for Judy. This is very much the start of something exciting which will cause yet more positive “market disruption” for which Fusion is most definitely known!”

Judy can be contacted on 07446 878544, email Judy@rioresidential.co.uk

www.rioresidential.co.uk

www.tfgoc.com

Like this: Like Loading...