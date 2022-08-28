Connect Festival has been such a success that organisers have already decided to stage another one in 2023.

Presale for 2023 tickets will be available from 9am on Wednesday 31st August. Connect fans have exclusive first access to next summer’s tickets by signing up to the Connect database at www.connectmusicfestival.com

This year the music ranged from Idles with their post-punk to brooding alt.rock legends, The National. The Grand Parade of headline acts will be announced in due course and the Rest & Be Thankful tent will return as a place for festival goers to relax between acts.

General tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday 2 September 2022 for tickets for next year. The festival will take place over the weekend 25 to 27 August 2023.

www.connectmusicfestival.com

