The Shore will host an outdoor cinema in September – with free and low price tickets available for a programme of films all of which have a connection to the sea.

Cinema on the Shore will take place on 17 and 18 September on a giant outdoor screen in the market square, Dock Place.

The event is being run by Cinescapes in partnership with Leith For Ever, with a number of live events, walking tours and performances around the market on 17 Saturday.

Amanda Rogers, founder of Cinescapes, said: “The Shore is an incredible place to offer an outdoor film programme and it’s great to be able to offer something the community can enjoy.

“Cinema on the Shore will have films for children, art house classics, new documentaries and short films, all with a theme of the sea.”

Among the films in the programme are Wes Anderson’s cult classic The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Life of Pi, by Ang Lee and the Oscar-nominated Song of the Sea – a family friendly animation based on the legend of the Selkies.

The final showing, on Sunday, will be Bait, a BAFTA winning film about a Cornish fishing village at loggerheads with an influx of tourists.

The pop up cinema programme begins on Saturday evening and continues on Sunday, with a full day of films, including documentaries, cartoons and art house films. Food and drink will be available all day.

Amanda Rogers said: “We have tried to make Cinema on the Shore family friendly and to keep prices affordable. We hope the programme we’ve put together has something for everyone and will also particularly resonate with the people of Leith.”

The films will be shown on an outdoor screen in Custom House car park in Dock Place. Archive films of old Leith will also be shown on a screen in a covered alcove in Custom House Lane, on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Leith For Ever market day will include family friendly and free events. The Ukrainian choir will perform and there will be dance from House of Jack. Among the stalls will be Football Memories, Girls Rock School and a stall run by Leith Late to discuss the future of the Leith Mural.

Barbara Kerr, co-producer of Leith For Ever said: “The idea of the market day is to bring people together to celebrate Leith and all it has to offer.

“There will be free music and performances on a stage at Custom Wharf, and people will have a chance to meet some of the amazing community organisations working in Leith. There will also be a variety of tours including Leith the Good the Bad and the Ugly tour by Edinburgh Street Walks.

Citadel Arts Group and Leith Sea Cadets will talk about their work and the Tool Library will be open to visitors

Leith For Ever will operate their listening hub for people who want to share their past and present experiences of living in Leith.

Leith For Ever was established during the pandemic to celebrate the heritage and sense of community that makes Leith unique. More than fifty organisations have contributed to the Leith For Ever website.

The event received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and Leith Community Fund.

Nicola Kettlewood, Film Hub Manager said: “Film Hub Scotland are delighted to support Cinescapes and can’t wait to see the cinematic delights of Cinema on the Shore in Leith this autumn.”

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the country. This project delivered by Leith For Ever, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others. “

For tickets go to www.cinescapes.co.uk

Saturday September 17

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – multi award winning film from a cult film maker

20,00 ,

Market Square, Dock Place

Tickets £5 – £9

Sunday September 18

Song of the Sea

11.00 am Oscar nominated animated family film about the Selkies

Tickets £3 – £7, Kids under five free

Shore Shorts – family friendly short films curated by the Edinburgh Short Film Festival

13.00

Market Square, Dock Place

Free, donation

Launch – New documentary about the Scottish Royal National Lifeboat Institution, by Shona Thomson

14.00

Market Square, Dock Place

Free, donation

Scottish Shorts – short films by Scottish Film Makers

15.00

Market Square, Dock Place

Free, donation

Life of Pi

16.00

Market Square, Dock Place

Tickets £3 – £7

The Island and the Whales

18.30

Market Square, Dock Place

Tickets £3 – £7

Bait

20.00

Market Square, Dock Place

Tickets £3-£7

Photo Amanda Rogers

