Knockout Cup, semi-final, first-leg: Edinburgh Monarchs 47, Redcar Bears 43; SGB Championship: Scunthorpe Scorpions 60, Berwick Bandits 30.

Edinburgh Monarchs take a slender four point lead into the semi-final, second-leg of the Knockout Cup on Friday, September 2.

They were held 47-43 at home by Redcar Bears after the Teesside club won the final heat 4-2 thanks to a victory by Lewis Kerr, who held off Monarchs top scorer, Josh Pickering (pictured), and a third place from guest Richard Lawson.

Monarchs held an eight point lead after 11 heats but Bears dug in and won Heats 12 and 15 to narrow the gap.

Pickering collected 13 points with Paco Castagna next best on ten and skipper Sam Masters, returning after injury, with nine.

Lawson, a former Glasgow Tigers star, collected 12 points to top score for the visitors with Kerr and Jordan Jenkins next best on eight points each.

Elsewhere, Ryan Douglas and Tero Aarnio top scored with 13 points each as Scunthorpe Scorpions edged Berwick Bandits 60-30 in the SGB Championship in England.

Chris Harris top scored with 12 points for the Borders club wwho were 34-14 behind after eight races and were never in the hunt after that.

