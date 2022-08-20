Visitors walking in the Botanics will be able to stop at Storystations to listen to any one of 100 stories born of nature and grown in Scotland.

The stories are told by Emma Thompson, Tilda Swinton and other Scottish stage actors. The event, Of Scotland’s Soils and Soul, features St Columba and the Gruffly with stories, poetry and song in English, Gaelic and Scots. Visitors can enjoy the experience at their own pace while observing the plants and trees in the garden.

Emma Nicolson, Head of Creative Programmes at RBGE explained: “The range, depth and variety of this gathering of stories, inspired by the land and so many extraordinary plants, truly illustrates the range, depth and variety of Scottish storytelling. From Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame to Bondagers by Sue Glover, we think everyone will leave wanting more. Thanks to the Scottish Government for their funding, through EventScotland in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Stories, and to The Botanics Foundation for making Of Scotland’s Soil and Soul possible. We can’t wait to welcome visitors across the country to all four of our Regional Gardens to enjoy this unique experience.”

Among the audio stories will be the premieres of Windblown, Karine Polwart and Pippa Murphy’s moving ode to the Botanics’ famous sabal palm, felled a year ago, and India Alba’s musical celebration, commissioned to celebrate RBGE’s 350th anniversary in 2020.

Later in the summer, a series of newly commissioned music events will be available online. Featuring Rachel Sermanni, Hamish Hawk and Last Boy, they highlight the unique settings of Benmore, Logan and Dawyck Botanic Gardens through song, performance and spoken word.

Neil Gray, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development said: “This work by the Royal Botanic Garden, supported by £40,000 of Scottish Government funding through EventScotland, perfectly illustrates the diversity and wealth of stories – across multiple formats and genres – inspired by, written, or created in Scotland. Events like these, right across Scotland, not only showcase Scotland’s literary and storytelling heritage but also that stories, old and new, can be enjoyed in all kinds of places and spaces.”

Of Scotland’s Soils and Soul runs from July 15 to October 15, during normal Garden opening hours and is free of charge in Edinburgh.

