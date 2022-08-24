The French duo FERGESSEN (indie electro-pop) performs their new show at the French Institute in Scotland.

STEVENSONGS is a musical creation based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s most beautiful letters and poems, selected from collections such as : A Child’s Garden of Verses, Songs of Travel, Ballads, Underwoods as well as Michel Lebris’s French edition of The Letters of Robert Louis Stevenson to his family and friends.

Set up as an “echo chamber” in which Stevenson’s words are used both in English and in French, the show is directed by Nora Granovsky (Janis ;Love, Love, Love,) in a scenography by Pierre Nouvel, which stages the modern encounter between theater and live synthetic music.

This week, FERGESSEN perform their last 4 shows at 6 PM, EVERYDAY, at the INSTITUT FRANÇAIS D’ECOSSE – VENUE 168 – West Parliament Square.

TIckets click on the poster below.

