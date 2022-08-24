An independent Scottish home builder has received four times as many applicants for funding after it extended its entry deadline.

Dundas is currently examining a number of applications for its Musselburgh community fund which offers local businesses and charities the chance to get a share of £5,000.

Working alongside the Musselburgh Community Council, the property developer intends to donate £1,000 to five enterprises to help build and develop their profiles within the ‘Honest Toun’.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas, said: “After extending our deadline and allowing local businesses and charities the opportunity to apply we have been inundated with inspiring and fascinating entries.

“We are now sifting through the applicants in what will be a very difficult decision to make. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to apply, and we look forward to revealing the recipients soon.”

Applicants thus far include a variety of organisations from mental health charities and child development projects to festival planning. The application deadline was in July.

The roll out of the fund comes as the Livingston-based firm launched its 140-home Wireworks development in the town, forming part of its pledge to deliver lasting benefits to the local area. This funs is in addition to making Section 75 contributions of up to £400,000 towards schooling and infrastructure as required in the planning approval.

https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks

