The council has announced further changes to bin collection schedules this week in preparation for strike action which at present is due to restart on Tuesday 6 September 2022.

As the citywide clean-up operation continues following the last period of industrial action which ended on Tuesday, these latest changes are designed to make sure as much waste as possible can be collected before the strike resumes next week. The only way that strike action will be averted is for COSLA to agree a deal with the unions.

Residents are now being advised as follows:

If a bin collection is due today, Wednesday 30 August, these are still being collected as normal.

If a bin collection is due on Thursday or Friday: Put both your green AND grey wheelie bins, and bagged extra waste, out by 6am on your normal collection day and council waste and cleansing staff will aim to empty BOTH. There may be some delays and they may not be collected on the same day as each other, so you are advised to leave them out until the end of the day on Monday 5 September. If a food waste collection os due then put this out as usual, by 6am. Garden waste collections will be suspended on these days. Residents are advised not to put any brown bins out for collection on Thursday or Friday – it will not be collected. The council apologise for this and will be in touch shortly with details of how they will compensate residents for any recently missed collections. The blue box glass collection service remains suspended. An update will be issued by the council when this is due to restart.



Full details of bin collection days, the recovery plan and advice on dealing with waste can be found on the Council website.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “Obviously this further change to our schedules is far from ideal, and I apologise for any inconvenience caused, however it gives us the best possible chance of preparing the city for the next period of industrial action.

“Our crews have been working hard to catch up on collections and making every effort to collect significant volumes of litter across the city. The clear up is progressing well and we can already see the benefits of having the crews back out on the street keeping the city clean.

“We’re asking residents to take on board this latest advice and to let neighbours, family and friends who might not have heard about the latest updates know. You can also help by storing extra waste safely for a little longer or are able to book an appointment at a recycling centre please do so. For the very latest information and advice please keep checking our website and social media channels.

“I appreciate that this has been an extremely challenging period for us all and I would like to thank our residents, businesses and visitors for their continued patience and understanding.

“I will continue to press for the Scottish Government and COSLA to get back round the table earlier than Friday to find an acceptable settlement and bring an end to this dispute once and for all.”

