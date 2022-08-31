Holyrood Distillery has created a new blended rum which features rum from three non- traditional rum producing countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and Ghana. The resulting blend is called Rum Union and it is on sale now.

The distillery has experimented with gin and whisky until now but is the first ever British producer to be awarded the IWSC Rum Producer of the Year award

Earlier this year Holyrood released a series of specialised cask rums in the Elizabeth Yard series. With Rum Union they have gone one step further with a blended rum as part of the collection. This is a combination not only of the rum but the teams scattered all over the world who are passionate about rum.

Using a sugar cane juice harvested from Vietnam, the blend creates a highly aromatic and floral rum post distillation which when blended with the powerful pot still from Ghana and a molasses-based rum from the Philippines, results in a signature caramelised banana note that sits at the heart of the modern rum.

Sold in a 70cl bottle and priced at £39.99 and is currently available to buy on the Holyrood website

