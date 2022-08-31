Hibernian FC have confirmed that Christian Doidge has joined cinch Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan.

The loan spell for the striker will run until the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 30-year-old became a Hibee in June 2019 and has made 118 appearances, scoring a total of 37 goals.

Seven of those appearances have been during this season with Doidge scoring a hat-trick against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup.

The player will now join up with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock, who currently sit ninth in the cinch Premiership table – one place and one point behind Hibs.

He will be ineligible to join the Kilmarnock team facing Hibernian FC this weekend.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Ross County Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Ross County in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs’ striker, Christian Doidge, brings the ball upfield. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Ross County 8/8/2021. Hibernian play host to Ross County in the Cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: Hibs’ Welsh striker, Chris Doidge, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the 3rd goal of the match in the 26th minute to put the home side 3-0 ahead Credit: Ian Jacobs

