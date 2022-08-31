Hibernian FC have confirmed that Christian Doidge has joined cinch Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan.
The loan spell for the striker will run until the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
The 30-year-old became a Hibee in June 2019 and has made 118 appearances, scoring a total of 37 goals.
Seven of those appearances have been during this season with Doidge scoring a hat-trick against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup.
The player will now join up with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock, who currently sit ninth in the cinch Premiership table – one place and one point behind Hibs.
He will be ineligible to join the Kilmarnock team facing Hibernian FC this weekend.